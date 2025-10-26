Resident doctors to down tools indefinitely from October 31

THE National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike, set to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025, following the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government over unresolved demands.

The association’s president, Mohammad Usman Suleiman, announced the decision in a post on X on Saturday October 25, after a five-hour extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

He said the strike action was reached unanimously by all NEC members.

“Today, after a 5-Hour Extra-Ordinary National Executive Council Meeting, the Members of NEC have issued out new marching orders to us once again.

“The NEC has unanimously directed us to declare a TOTAL, COMPREHENSIVE AND INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION to commence on Friday 31st October 2025 at 11:59pm,” he wrote.

According to him, the NEC also outlined minimum demands, strike monitoring directives, and resolutions concerning the “no work, no pay” policy as well as other modalities for the implementation of the strike.

Suleiman noted that the association’s National Officers Committee (NOC) had carried out the 30-day ultimatum mandate to the best of its ability but expressed concern that “some elements in government and outside government have very evil and exploitative plans for resident doctors in this country.”

He urged all members to remain united and resolute, assuring them that the leadership of the association would execute the NEC’s directive in full compliance.

“Let us take the next four working days to hand over patients, engage with traditional, religious, and community leaders, engage the media and the Nigerian public, and hold our respective congresses in compliance with NEC directives,” the statement read.

The ICIR reports that NARD had on September 28 issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the implementation of several agreements, including improved welfare for resident doctors, payment of salary arrears, improved working conditions across federal and state hospitals among others.

The association had on September 12, began a five-day warning strike but suspended it after two days, following the release of funds for the outstanding Medical Residency Training Fund, and to allow the Federal Government two weeks to address its concerns.