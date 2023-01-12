Rest of world seeks entries to its photography contest

REST of World is accepting entries for its inaugural photo contest.

The theme for the Rest of World Photography Contest is ‘How is technology impacting your world?’

The organiser says submitted images must showcase technology’s impact on people and communities. Photographers may enter a single image taken within the last three years.

The first, second, and third-place winners will be awarded US$1,000, US$500, and US$250 respectively.

Photographers in the non-Western world can submit photos to contests and compete for cash prizes.

The deadline for the submission of entry is January 31, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.