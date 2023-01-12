31.1 C
Abuja

Rest of world seeks entries to its photography contest

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Rest of the world contest
Rest of the world contest
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

REST of World is accepting entries for its inaugural photo contest.

The theme for the Rest of World Photography Contest is ‘How is technology impacting your world?’

The organiser says submitted images must showcase technology’s impact on people and communities. Photographers may enter a single image taken within the last three years.

The first, second, and third-place winners will be awarded US$1,000, US$500, and US$250 respectively.

Photographers in the non-Western world can submit photos to contests and compete for cash prizes.

The deadline for the submission of entry is January 31, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Factcheck

Did DSTV add new channel due to Ronaldo’s move to Saudi league?

A claim is circulating online that the Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) owned by MultiChoice...
Elections

INEC removes underage voters, records 93.5m voter registration

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has captured a total of 93,469,008...
Elections

How elections are conducted in Nigeria

The process of conducting elections in Nigeria is governed by the Constitution of the...
Media News

Premium Times publisher becomes first African Fellow of Poynter Institute

THE PUBLISHER of Premium Times and founder of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and...
Environment

Akwa Ibom government starves state Fire Service of funds

By Ima Archibong Digging into Akwa Ibom’s budget for 7 years (2015-2017), Inspiration FM’s senior...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Did DSTV add new channel due to Ronaldo’s move to Saudi league?

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.