Retired police officers protest unpaid pension in Abuja

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Retired police officers protesting in Abuja. Photo: Channels TV
Retired police officers protesting in Abuja. Photo: Channels TV
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

RETIRED police officers in Nigeria under the contributory pension scheme, on Tuesday, May 21, expressed their displeasure over several months of unpaid pensions.

The retired officers stormed the National Assembly in Abuja, to protest the “severe hardships” they had faced due to the alleged failure of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) to pay their entitlements.

The retirees representing various state chapters called on the federal government to remove them from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The retirees, seen with various placards, lamented being denied their money after giving their best while serving the nation.

The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) was introduced in 2004 as part of the pension reform to ensure that both the employer and the employee contribute a portion of the employee’s monthly salary to the scheme, which the employee gets after retirement

Although the scheme’s main objective is to ensure that every person who works in either public or private organisations gets what will support them after they have retired, the scheme has faced criticisms from Nigerian retirees.

Many retirees have reported significant delays in receiving their pension benefits from the scheme.

In September 2021, retirees, under the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (RPON), Niger State chapter, took to the street to protest neglect by the federal government.

They also demanded the immediate removal of the Police Force from the PenCom’s contributory pension scheme.


     

     

    Some of the placards displayed by retired police protesters on Tuesday in Abuja stated that PenCom had not declared any dividend for the past five years.

    Read Also:

    Delta State govt to pay pension arrears after ICIR report
    Former Ambassador Cries Out Over ‘Paltry’ Pension
    Nigerian lawmakers to investigate Police Pension scheme
    Older Persons Day: Eight months after law’s passage, Nigeria’s Senior Citizens Centre still out of sight

    Other placards read ‘Police Pensioners Reduced to Beggers’, NPF Pension No AGM, ‘After Serving the Nation for 35years Why Paying Ourselves from What We Contributed’.

    Similarly, in September 2021, some retired officers from 27 states stormed the National Assembly in Abuja, demanding their pension payments.

    They also demanded that the federal government remove them from the contributory pension scheme.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.