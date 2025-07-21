Retired police officers’ protest: IGP Egbetokun orders adequate protection

THE Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed commissioners of police to ensure adequate protection for retired officers who are set to demonstrate their grievances over the contributory pension scheme (CPS).

Egbetokun gave the order, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Sunday, July 20.

The ICIR reports that over the past few years, retired police officers have been demanding full exemption from the CPS for the NPF.

In his directive, Egbetokun said those who still want to go ahead with the protest within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and any other state would be adequately protected to prevent hijack of the protest.

“Accordingly, the Inspector-General of Police has directed all Commissioners of Police to ensure the peaceful conduct of the protest within their jurisdictions, especially in the FCT and other states where formal notice has been received. “Adequate security coverage must also be provided to our retired colleagues who have chosen to publicly express their grievances to prevent any hijack by miscreants, political actors, or non-retired agitators,” the statement read.

He charged all officers to note that the protest, described as “the mother of all peaceful protests”, must not only be peaceful but must be exemplary. “We must show, by conduct and command, that the Nigeria Police Force is both professional and humane,” Egbetokun said.