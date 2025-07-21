back to top

Retired police officers’ protest: IGP Egbetokun orders adequate protection

Reading time: 1 mins
News
PRNigeria petitions IGP over alleged unlawful email access by NIPSS officials
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed commissioners of police to ensure adequate protection for retired officers who are set to demonstrate their grievances over the contributory pension scheme (CPS).

Egbetokun gave the order, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Sunday, July 20.


     

     

    The ICIR reports that over the past few years, retired police officers have been demanding full exemption from the CPS for the NPF.

    In his directive,  Egbetokun said those who still want to go ahead with the protest within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and any other state would be adequately protected to prevent hijack of the protest.

    “Accordingly, the Inspector-General of Police has directed all Commissioners of Police to ensure the peaceful conduct of the protest within their jurisdictions, especially in the FCT and other states where formal notice has been received.                             “Adequate security coverage must also be provided to our retired colleagues who have chosen to publicly express their grievances to prevent any hijack by miscreants, political actors, or non-retired agitators,” the statement read.

    He charged all officers to note that the protest, described as “the mother of all peaceful protests”, must not only be peaceful but must be exemplary.              “We must show, by conduct and command, that the Nigeria Police Force is both professional and humane,” Egbetokun said.

     

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement