Reuters Institute offers journalism fellowships at Oxford

THE Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism seeks applicants for its Journalist Fellowship Program.

The programme gives visiting journalists worldwide an opportunity to critically reflect upon their profession, research a subject of their choice under the supervision of an academic specialising in that area, and enjoy the breadth of academic, cultural and social life at the University of Oxford.

Applicants must have at least five years of journalism experience and strong English skills.

Mid-career journalists can apply for a fellowship at Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Most journalist fellowships are fully funded and cover living costs and accommodation.

The deadline for the application is February 13, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.