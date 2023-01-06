29.1 C
Abuja

Reuters Institute offers journalism fellowships at Oxford

Media OpportunitiesNews
Blessing Otoibhi
our journalist fellowship
our journalist fellowship
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism seeks applicants for its Journalist Fellowship Program, which will begin in October 2023, January 2024, and April 2024, and last three or six months.

The program gives visiting journalists from around the world an opportunity to critically reflect upon their profession, research a subject of their choice under the supervision of an academic specialising in that area, and enjoy the breadth of academic, cultural, and social life at the University of Oxford.

Applicants must have at least five years of journalism experience and strong English skills.

Mid-career journalists can apply for a fellowship at Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Most Journalist Fellowships are fully-funded and cover living costs and accommodation.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 6, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Why Obi is most qualified person to lead Nigeria – Afe Babalola

FOUNDER and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Afe Babalola, has said that...
Elections

2023: Buhari to campaign for Tinubu in 10 states

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to physically join the candidate of the All Progressives...
News

Operation Safe Corridor: 83,000 insurgents surrender to Nigerian Army – CDS

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Godwin Irabor has disclosed that over 83,000...
Business and Economy

Jos ‘terminus’ market lies in ruins despite multi-billion naira budgetary allocation

By Johnstone Kpilaakaa JOS, NIGERIA— Built by the administration of the first Military Governor of...
Human Rights

INEC unveils collation centre for presidential election

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled its national situation room and collation...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023: Why Obi is most qualified person to lead Nigeria – Afe Babalola

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.