Reuters Institute offers journalism fellowships at Oxford

THE Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism seeks applicants for its Journalist Fellowship Program, which will begin in October 2023, January 2024, and April 2024, and last three or six months.

The program gives visiting journalists from around the world an opportunity to critically reflect upon their profession, research a subject of their choice under the supervision of an academic specialising in that area, and enjoy the breadth of academic, cultural, and social life at the University of Oxford.

Applicants must have at least five years of journalism experience and strong English skills.

Mid-career journalists can apply for a fellowship at Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Most Journalist Fellowships are fully-funded and cover living costs and accommodation.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 6, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.