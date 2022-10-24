32.1 C
Abuja

Rishi Sunak wins race to become UK’s next Prime Minister

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Rishi SunakIISource:Kashmir reader
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

IN his second attempt at the position, Rishi Sunak has won the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, after losing out to Liz Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson early last month.

Sunak becomes the first British Asian to become prime minister, the third person to lead the country in seven weeks, and the fifth since 2016, at a time of great economic upheaval.

At 42, he’ll also be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years. Considered a centrist and pragmatic politician, Sunak emerged in the latest leadership contest as a safe pair of hands to guide the UK, after Liz Truss’ policy proposals around tax cuts and spending shook the government’s credibility and spooked markets.

Having only been elected as a member of Parliament in 2015, after a career in banking and hedge funds, Sunak’s political rise to become finance minister by 2020 was meteoric.

In that role he took unprecedented action to support Britain’s economy during the pandemic, with months-long programs to replace workers’ wages and incentivize consumer spending.

Truss announced her resignation last Thursday, amid mounting political pressure and misgivings over the government’s controversial growth plan.

Coming after only 44 days in office, her resignation made her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in the country’s history.

- Advertisement -

In a statement read outside Downing Street, Truss said: “I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

FG, IOM evacuate 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli,...
Human Rights

Nnamdi Kanu: Appeal court reserves judgment in FG’s stay of execution suit

THE Court of Appeal has reserved judgment in the suit filed by the Federal...
Health and Environment

Floods: Nigeria records spike in snakebite cases – Survey

THERE is a spike in cases of snakebite across Nigeria as humans and reptiles...
Diaspora News

Outrage as FG justifies sentencing of Nigerian in UAE

FORMER Senator representing Kaduna Central and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria,...
Impact

Oyo reacts to ICIR’s report on poor healthcare delivery in the state

THE Oyo State Government has reacted to an International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOutrage as FG justifies sentencing of Nigerian in UAE
Next articleFloods: Nigeria records spike in snakebite cases – Survey

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.