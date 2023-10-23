Rita Dominic takes over administration of Miss Nigeria

AWARD-winning actress, Rita Dominic has taken over the administration of the Miss Nigeria Organisation after 16 years of it being ran by Folio Communications.

The organisation is set to be controlled by The Audrey Silva Company (TASC), which is run by the actress alongside, Mildred Okwo, a film director.

In a post made on the official Instagram page of the Miss Nigeria organisation on Saturday, October 21, the actress was welcomed as the new lead of the pageant organisation.

“We are pleased to announce the welcoming of a new administration”, the post read.

The Miss Nigeria pageant is the foremost pageant in Nigeria starting which started in 1957 to promote women’s empowerment.

Commenting on the new role, the actress stated that, “The Miss Nigeria Pageant is a true representation of One Nigeria.

“Over the years, the platform has empowered young women from a variety of socioeconomic, racial and religious backgrounds.

“I am pleased of what my husband, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Communications and publisher of the Daily Times newspaper, has accomplished with the brand over the course of the brand’s 16-year history. I’m happy to say that he is giving me the reins and collaborating with TASC”.

She went on to mention that she has been part of the team for several years, during which she learned from her husband and various others.

Drawing upon her extensive experience of over 25 years in the entertainment industry, she intends to elevate the brand to new heights and make it even more prominent.

The founder of Folio Communications and the husband of the actress, Fidelis Anosike, expressed his belief that it is the right time for a fresh leadership to take the reins of the Miss Nigeria Organization.

He emphasized that his wife is the ideal choice for this role. He also expressed gratitude to the founders of the pageant organization and acknowledged that the first-ever Miss Nigeria, Chief Atinuke Oyelude, will celebrate her 93rd birthday on November 16.

The actress will lead a freshly appointed board of directors comprised of experienced business executives as a part of their enduring collaboration.

Some of the members include, former Miss Nigeria, Wunmi Ogunbiyi, financial expert and founder of ACubed Limited, Ego Boyo, Olatomiwa Williams, associate vice president of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Aisha Kyari, asset manager and founder of Modd Management Company, Chioma Okigbo, among others.

In recent times, the pageant has embraced inclusivity and diversity, exemplified by the crowning of Shatu Garko, who became the first Muslim and Hijabi to secure victory in the competition.