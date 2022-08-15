22.1 C
Abuja

RPGF offers Fetisov journalism awards

Media News
Blessing Otoibhi
Russian philanthropist Gleb Fetisov is inviting entries from investigative journalists for the Fetisov Journalism Awards.  

This competition aims to recognise journalists for their contribution to the promotion of universal human values and extraordinary heroism. 

The contest has four categories: contribution to peace, contribution to civil rights, investigative reporting and environmental journalism. 

Works must have been published between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. Entries in languages other than English must be accompanied by a translation into English. 

Journalism organizations and journalists are invited to nominate journalists for this award. 

The submission form may be filled out by a representative of a registered organisation/media platform nominating another journalist or by a nominee. The information must be provided in English. 

The first, second and third place winners in each category will receive CHF100,000 (US$114,241), CHF20,000 (US$22,248), and CHF10,000 (US$11,124), respectively. 

Self-nominations are also accepted. 

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 1, 2022. Interested persons can apply here.

 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

