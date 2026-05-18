Russia’s recruitment of Africans for its war and how to stop It

IN October 2025, Francis Ndung’u Ndarua left Nairobi for what he thought would be an engineering job in Russia. Then he vanished. Two months later, a video of Francis in military uniform surfaced online. With a landmine strapped to his chest, a Russian voice calls him a “can opener.” A February 2026 All Eyes On Wagner investigation documented 1,417 Africans enlisted in the Russian army since 2023. Fifty-one recruits died within their first month of the war. These recruitments were illegal under international and national laws. The United Nations Mercenary Convention prohibits the recruitment and training of foreign combatants. In Africa, Kenya and South Africa criminalize unauthorized foreign military and mercenary services. Recruiters did not translate contracts from Russian, and many recruits did not understand what they had signed. There is an urgent need to end Russia’s illegal recruitment of young Africans. African countries need to empower their citizens with the right information, provide viable alternatives for the youth, and address economic obstacles that leave youth susceptible to ‌Russia’s recruitment.

Russia did not build its recruitment pipeline from scratch, but rather exploited the vulnerabilities that African countries had already created. South Africa’s 1998 Foreign Military Assistance Act criminalises unauthorised foreign military service. In 27 years, it has produced no convictions. The Organisation of African Unity’s 1977 Anti-Mercenarism Convention lacks the will for enforcement. Kenya closed 600 recruitment agencies, yet its intelligence service reported Russia has recruited about 1,000 of the former’s citizens.

Across the continent, there is a pattern of unenforced laws and unused conventions. Meanwhile, African countries produce millions of graduates with no viable path to employment or legal migration. Young Africans are dying in a war that is not theirs, under contracts that recruiters tricked them into. If governments in Africa cannot protect their citizens against foreign exploitation, they undermine the social contract on which their legitimacy depends. To allow another country to systematically exploit Africa’s human resources for its military and economic objectives is a concession of sovereignty. Countries that tolerate such exploitation are absent.

Russia’s recruitment pipeline runs on information asymmetry. Secret recruiters on Telegram channels promise monthly salaries of up to $3500, Russian citizenship, and noncombatant roles. The reality is passport confiscation and deployment to assault waves. Closing the information gap would be the fastest and rights-based intervention.

Recruits who survived and returned home are the most powerful voices in the fight against the pipeline. They represent exactly what Russian contracts deliver: unpaid wages, forced redeployment, and what Ukrainian officials call “meat assaults.” Their testimony should be the centrepiece of a continent-wide counter-recruitment effort, using the same platforms, Telegram and TikTok, that the recruiters use.

The best solution is not censorship or internet shutdowns, which African countries too often resort to. Instead, they should provide access to the right information. When the BBC documented recruiter Polina Azarnykh posting 490 invitations to African men through a single Telegram channel, it did more by disrupting the pipeline than any government directive.

Besides state regulation, transparency and public pressure are the tools that will hold media platforms accountable to the government. South Africa models transparency and public pressure. In August 2025, South African journalists and citizens exposed TikTok influencers promoting Alabuga’s drone factory as a career opportunity. Within days, widespread public reporting forced TikTok to ban the accounts permanently, and the government opened an investigation without passing a new law.

All Eyes on Wagner identified three groups that the pipeline targets. The first group is job seekers wanting work abroad, and the second is students seeking education overseas. The third group is the would-be migrants who were told that Russia is a route to Europe. These are rational people pursuing real aspirations through the only channels available to them. The solution is not to restrict those aspirations, but to offer better channels.

Kenya’s Diaspora Placement Agency (DPA) provides a free, verified overseas job database and transparent contracts. The DPA delivers exactly what Russia’s recruitment pipeline promises but fails to deliver. Every affected African country should create a similar system. The government should open such systems to private recruitment platforms and industries that can verify opportunities at scale.

Russia has expanded its government-sponsored scholarship program to over 5,000 African students for the 2025/2026 academic session. Ukraine’s foreign ministry warns these scholarships may mask Russia’s recruitment efforts. The response should not be to discourage study abroad but to build credible alternatives. For example, verified exchange programmes with transparent terms and consular protection built in.

Tighter borders do not help the situation. When Kenya airports increased scrutiny, recruiters rerouted through Istanbul and Abu Dhabi. African countries cannot suppress the demand for opportunity by restricting supply. Offering more beneficial options is the best way to contend with illegal recruiters. Countries that avoid competition are putting the citizens they are supposed to protect in grave danger.

A former Sierra Leonean soldier captured in Ukraine told PBS that Africans keep signing Russian recruitment contracts “because we have no hope.” That hopelessness is not a natural condition. Policy manufactured it, and policy can also undo it.

What is the Way Forward?

African countries should adopt three reforms. First, to help local startups, simplify business registration through a digital process. Rwanda implemented online business registration, and formal youth employment doubled Kenya’s rate. Kenya still requires days of agency visits. The difference is not geography. It is the decision by one government to break the norm and another’s choice to maintain it.

Second, secure property rights for young entrepreneurs. Across the continent, insecure land titles limit young people’s ability to build long-term projects, borrow against assets, and attract investment. African countries should fast-track digital land registration and simplify title transfers, starting in urban centres where recruitment pressure is highest. Young people who own assets have a reason to stay back.

Third, open labour markets to private competition. State monopolies channel opportunities to the rich and connected. Kenya’s DPA proved in real time that when the government offered verified work abroad, it created direct competition with Russia’s pipeline. Other African countries should replicate it and go further by licensing private recruitment firms, establishing industry-verified job boards, and partnering with destination countries to pre-clear work permits. Legitimate opportunities are the most effective counter-recruitment tool available. Each remaining barrier is a recruitment subsidy paid to the predator that offers a way out.

South Africa’s 61 percent youth unemployment, despite a relatively open economy, shows that economic freedom without adequate education and infrastructure is insufficient. But economic growth and prosperity remain the foundation. Without these changes, every other intervention is a patch on a wound that governments keep reopening.

Picture a young Kenyan with viable economic opportunities, a legal route to work abroad, and access to the testimony of those who survived Russia’s illegal recruitment. That young Kenyan would not board a flight based on a contract in a language he cannot read. African countries must set precedents against digital recruitment for foreign exploitation of every kind. They must build migration systems that protect rather than criminalise. African countries have spent months blaming Moscow, while the pipeline they built is still running. It is time to stop the blaming and start dismantling the economic barriers that make young Africans vulnerable to foreign exploitation.

Jack is an M.Sc. student at SOAS, studying Violence, Conflict and Development, and is currently on placement with African Liberty.