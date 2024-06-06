Sanwo-Olu gifts N10m to LASU overall best student

THE Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has gifted the overall best-graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), Olaniyi Olawale, a N10 million for achieving the feat.

In a post shared by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, Sanwolu rewarded Olawale at the university’s 27th convocation grand finale in Lagos, on Thursday, June 6.

While acknowledging the outstanding performances of the best-graduating students, Sanwo-Olu specifically congratulated Olawale, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.98 in Accounting Education from the university.

“FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr #jidesanwoolu has announced a token of N10m for the overall best-graduating student of Lagos State University (#LASUOfficial), Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale, Accounting Education, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.98.

“Mr Governor made this announcement today at the Lagos State University (LASU) Grand Finale of the 27th Convocation Ceremony,” Gawat wrote.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





This development came some weeks after The ICIR reported how the management of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, UDUS, failed to publicly acknowledge first-class students.

Some of the first-class students who spoke with The ICIR expressed disappointment over what they described as the school management’s failure to acknowledge their outstanding academic achievements during the institution’s week-long convocation.

They also noted that the overall best student of each year was robbed of the recognition they deserved, adding that among them was a student who achieved 4.96 grade points.

Apart from the vice-chancellor and the registrar’s announcement of the best graduates from 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, and 2022/23 sessions, the university was said to have spent a whole day conferring honorary degrees.

Advertisements