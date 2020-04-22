Sanwo-Olu increases hazard incentives for Lagos health workers

THE Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved an increment in hazard incentives paid to health workers in the state from N5000 to N25,000 naira.

Sanwo-Olu through a circular from the Office of the Head of Civil service in the state, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this disclosure on Tuesday.

According to the circular, increase in the incentive is a gesture in appreciation of dedication of all health workers in the state towards fighting Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

It further read that because health workers expose themselves to hazardous diseases on daily basis, hence an increase in the incentive.

The Lagos State government implored the health workers to reciprocate the gesture through dedication and tolerance towards their responsibilities as health workers in the state.

The ICIR had reported the paltry amount of hazard incentives being paid to health workers throughout the nation.

Sources confirmed to The ICIR that Nigeria health workers are paid N5,000 hazard allowance, a contemptible amount when compared to other African Countries like Liberia, Ghana, South Africa, among others.

However, Sanwo-Olu instructed Accounting Officers of the state to take note of the development.