Saraki visited EFCC to answer questions – Aide

A MEDIA aide to FORMER Senate President Bukola Saraki, Yusph Olaniyonu said his principal visited the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office to answer questions and that he was not arrested.

Olaniyonu said this in a statement posted on the official Facebook profile on Saturday evening after ignoring media enquiries.

According to Olaniyonu, Saraki visited the office of the EFCC of his own volition, and he was never arrested.

The statement read that Saraki’s visit to the EFCC followed an order of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over a fundamental human rights case he filed during the tenure of the former Chairman of the EFCC that stopped the commission from investigating him.

During the last hearing on July 14, 2021, EFCC prayed the court to overturn the earlier decision of the court on the basis that it was preventing it from discharging its duty.

“Following this complaint, Dr Saraki, as a responsible citizen of his own volition, approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. Dr Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention,” the statement read in part.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren told The ICIR that Saraki was invited for questioning in a telephone conversation on Saturday.

A panel set up by the incumbent governor of the state AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq had recommended the prosecution of Saraki over mismanagement of public properties.

The ICIR has reported that Saraki’s eight years’ tenure as governor of the Kwara state has continued to raise several allegations of mismanagement of public funds and diversion of funds.