Saudi Arabia ambassador to Nigeria, Bostaji dies in his sleep

THE KINGDOM of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji has been confirmed dead by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria on Tuesday.

According to a NAN report, the embassy in a statement announced that Bostaji died in his sleep.

The statement read that the ambassador’s death was confirmed in the Turkish hospital in Abuja on Tuesday.

Part of the embassy’s statement read “With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the Will of Allah, the Royal Embassy announces the passing away of his Excellency, the Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr. Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji”.

Six days ago, he visited the wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari to discuss how to take Al Majiris off the streets of Nigeria and the sustainability of the 424 scholarships awarded to Nigeria by the Saudi government.

In December 2019, the late ambassador, Bostaji was presented a Humanitarian Award for his works in Africa at the Nigeria Festivals of Award