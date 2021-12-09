Saudi Arabia bars flights from Nigeria over Omicron variant

— 1 min read

THE Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has barred all flights from Nigeria following the rising cases of the coronavirus variant, Omicron.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a circular on Wednesday to that effect, which was signed by Assistant President for Economic Policy and Air Transport Faisal Al Sugair.

The circular dated December 8, 2021, and numbered 27682/5, was addressed to all airlines operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It said, “all flights coming from Nigeria are suspended except for those who have spent a period of not less than 14 fourteen days in another country from which they are allowed to come.”

The circular further warned airlines that “failure to comply is an explicit violation of the Government of Saudi Arabia’s orders.”