Save the Children’s 2026 Global Media Awards open for entries

SAVE the Children is seeking entries from journalists worldwide for its 2026 Global Media Awards.

This award is for professional journalists whose work has exposed child rights issues and advanced public understanding of children’s experiences.

The awards recognise excellence in journalism across four categories: Broadcast, Radio/Podcast, Written News (online and print), and Photography.

One winner will be selected in each category.

To be eligible, entries must have been published or broadcast for the first time between July 2, 2025, and July 1, 2026.

The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2026.

Interested applicants can apply here