Save the Children’s 2026 Global Media Awards open for entries

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S Save the Children’s 2026 Global Media Awards open for entries
Save the Children
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

SAVE the Children is seeking entries from journalists worldwide for its 2026 Global Media Awards.

This award is for professional journalists whose work has exposed child rights issues and advanced public understanding of children’s experiences.

The awards recognise excellence in journalism across four categories: Broadcast, Radio/Podcast, Written News (online and print), and Photography.

One winner will be selected in each category.

To be eligible, entries must have been published or broadcast for the first time between July 2, 2025, and July 1, 2026.

The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2026.

Interested applicants can apply here

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

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