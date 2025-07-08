Scholarships available for Sulzberger Executive Leadership programme

COLUMBIA Journalism School is offering its 2026 Sulzberger Executive Leadership Programme.

To support the programme, Columbia Journalism School is sponsoring up to four scholarships for news leaders to attend.

The programme helps senior leaders in journalism and media to develop strategic clarity, an innovation mindset, and cultural leadership tools to tackle their organisation’s most pressing challenges — and lead lasting change.

The programme trains news leaders to lead innovation and solve strategic business challenges in a time of rapid transformation, uncertainty and opportunity.

Fellows in this five-month low-residency programme spend three weeks at Columbia Journalism School in New York City, starting with a 10-day residency in January 2026.

Fellows then work on their projects and assignments back at their organisations and attend a weekly virtual cohort meeting. Fellows return to New York for one final week of residency.

The scholarship covers tuition. Fellows selected for the placements will be responsible for their travel and lodging during the New York campus residencies.

The submission of the application is October 12, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.