S’Court affirms Tambuwal, Ganduje as duly elected governors

Advertisement

THE Supreme Court has on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) challenging the election of Aminu Tambuwal as Governor of Sokoto State.

Similarly, the apex court has affirmed the election of Abdullahi Ganduje as the Governor of Kano State.

Aliyu and the APC had disputed the victory of Tambuwal and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging a non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election.

However, in the ruling on Monday, Justice Uwani Abba-Ani had dismissed the appeal, stating that the appellant failed to prove his allegation.

Recalled that On October 16, Aliyu and the APC had filed a notice of appeal challenging the judgment of the tribunal, requesting that the verdict of the lower court be set aside and he, Aliyu be declared the winner of the March 9, Sokoto governorship election.

But the four-man panel led by Justice Hussein Mukhtar had upheld the judgement of the tribunal, affirming Tambuwal as duly elected governor of the state.

Advertisement

The March 9 election in Sokoto was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

A re-run was held on March 23, leading to the victory of Tambuwal who won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

The Supreme Court also affirmed the election of Abdullahi Ganduje as the governor of Kano State.

The governorship candidate of the PDP, Abba Kabir Yusuf, had filed an appeal at the Apex Court challenging the outcome of the March 9 election and the supplementary election on March 23.

The seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad had dismissed the appeal filed by Abba Yusuf which challenged the victory of Ganduje.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Sylvester Ngwata said the appeal was lacking in merit, adding that the appellant failed to prove any case of irregularity both in the main and supplementary election.

The Kano March 9 election was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as inclusive, which led to a supplementary election held on March 23.