Security agencies kill 115 Nigerians in six months with arms funded by Nigerians –Amnesty International

In a statement released by the organisation on Thursday, Country Director at Amnesty International Osai Ojigho said the organisation had gathered enough evidence to paint a picture of ruthlessness and unlawful use of force within the region.

“Amnesty International documented at least 115 persons killed by security forces between January and June 2021. Many of the victims were deposited at government hospitals in Imo and Abia states. According to several hospital sources all the victims deposited by the police had bullet injuries,” it read.

The organisation said the Nigerian government, in response to the killing and attack of security operatives attributed to the Eastern Security Network (ESN), had killed several civilians along with gunmen in areas where the attacks were carried out.

“Eyewitnesses told Amnesty International that the security forces have engaged in excessive use of force, physical abuse, secret detentions, extortion, burning of houses, theft, and extrajudicial executions of suspects. Human rights groups estimated that the death toll of violence between January and June 2021 in Anambra, Imo, Abia, and Ebonyi states might run into the hundreds.

“The organization documented 52 incidents of unlawful killings and 62 cases of arbitrary arrest, ill- treatment and torture. Media reports, video and audio recordings reviewed show that the Nigerian security forces also employed excessive force and other unlawful means to address the rising violence,” it read.

Ojigho called for an impartial inquiry into the situation and fair trial of those responsible for the killings before a civilian court without recourse to the death penalty.

The security situation in the South-East part of Nigeria has deteriorated as states within the region continue to witness an upsurge of violence in the past few months.