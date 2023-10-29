Security forces rescue four kidnap victims in Katsina

Security forces, comprising the Police and Army, have rescued four kidnap victims in Dandume Local Government of Katsina State.

This was revealed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abubakar Aliyu, on Sunday October 29, 2023.

Aliyu said the victims regained freedom on Saturday, October 28, following a joint operation by the Police operatives and the Nigerian Army during a routine patrol.

He explained that the victims had since been reunited with their families after undergoing medical examinations.

Alyu explained that the state Police commissioner, Abubakar Musa, commended the professionalism displayed by the team during the rescue operation, stressing that the fight against all forms of criminality in the state continued with unwavering determination and vigilance.

The ICIR reported several kidnapping cases of kidnapping incidents in Katsina state. Earlier this month, this organisation reported that gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted five female Federal University, Dutsin-ma (FUDMA) students in the state.

The abduction came a few weeks after The ICIR reported that over 20 female students of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, a state neighbouring Katsina, were abducted by bandits.

The bandits invaded the students’ private hostels in the Sabon-Gida community, Bungudu Local Government Area of the state, in the early hours of Friday, September 22. Sabon-Gida is a few meters away from the university.