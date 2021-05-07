Security operatives kill 11 ESN members in Imo

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

The Nigerian Army said 11 members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) affiliated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were killed during a joint operation with the Nigerian Police Force and the Navy in Orlu, Imo State.

This was contained in a statement signed by Army Spokesperson Muhammed Yerima on Thursday, stating that the ESN ‘gang’ had arrived Orlu with the ‘intention to attack a Police command.’

According to Yerima, during the operation, four AK47, one G3 and one Pump Action Rifles as well as a Berretta Pistol, charms and assorted ammunition were recovered from the ESN members.

He noted that the assailants, who had been on the radar of the Joint Technical Intelligence Team, came from a forest camp in Ideato North LGA of Imo State from where they mobilised and planned the attack.

“The attackers were resisted by vigilant police personnel at the Area Command and were completely obliterated when a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force arrived the scene,” the statement read.

Yerima further stated that the seven operational vehicles used for the attack were demobilised and as such the remaining ESN members escaped on foot with fatal injuries, but there were no casualties on the side of the security forces.

The Nigerian Army said they remained committed to a united Nigeria that was safe for all law-abiding citizens and would continue to support the Police in maintaining internal security.

The statement also read that members of the public were enjoined to support the security forces with useful and timely information that would help eliminate the security threats in their communities.