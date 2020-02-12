SEJ to award environmental journalists

THE Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) is accepting submissions for its 19th annual Awards recognition of excellence in environmental reporting.

The awards honor journalists in 10 categories, including feature story, investigative reporting, explanatory reporting and book.

According to the organisation, the first place and second place winners in each category will receive US$500 and US$250, respectively. The winner of the Nina Mason Pulliam Award for the “best of the best” environmental reporting will receive US$10,000.

The prize also includes travel, registration and hotel expenses (up to $2500) for the winner, or representatives of the winning team, to attend SEJ’s annual conference and be recognized at the awards presentation ceremony in September 2020, during SEJ’s 30th Annual Conference in Boise, Idaho.

International journalists are also encouraged to enter, but if their work is written in a language other than English, they must include an English translation with their entry.

The fee for each submission ranges from US$45 for SEJ members to US$110 for non-members. Journalists residing in low-to-middle-income-economy countries can pay US$10.

The deadline for submissions is April 1.

To apply, click here