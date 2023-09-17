Senate denies plot to impeach Akpabio

THE Nigerian senate has dismissed the report that some aggrieved senators were plotting to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

A newspaper publication had reported that some aggrieved senators are conspiring while in Saudi Arabia to initiate impeachment proceedings against Akpabio, who took office on June 13.

Reacting to the report in a statement issued on Sunday, September 17 and signed by Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, the senate described the claim as a ruse and rumour.

Part of the statement read, “Our attention has just been drawn to a syndicated satanic verses in a section of the media, of purported and illusory plots of leadership change in the Senate.

“The Nigerian Senate is one united and fraternal family. This imaginative composition is in the realm of the fake and fallacious story of 100m per legislator. It’s apt to note that the 10th Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, has carried out its Legislative and constitutional duties diligently.”

The statement proudly pointed out that in fewer than 60 legislative days, the Senate has successfully approved various essential bills and motions and confirmed Service Chiefs and Ministers, in addition to its other crucial oversight tasks.

“We urge the fifth columnists, who operate undoubtedly outside the Senate, desperate to cause disharmony through media stunts and thus clipping the wings of Nigeria’s democracy, to take caution,” the statement warned.