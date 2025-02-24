Natasha: Senate invites Brekete Family show host, Ahmed Isah

THE host of Brekete Family, a show on Human Rights Radio and Television, Ahmed Isah, popularly known as “Ordinary President,” has been invited to appear before the Nigeria Senate.

Isah disclosed the Senate invitation during his programme on Monday, February 24.

He is expected to appear before the lawmakers, latest by February 27.

According to reports, the summons is reportedly linked to a recent broadcast of the Brekete Family radio show, in which a senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, spoke about her grievances with Senate President Godwills Akpabio.

Isa had called the female senator and the Senate President on his live show on Friday, February 21.

While Akpoti-Uduaghan responded to the call and alleged that she was victimised by the Senate leadership, Akpabio declined the calls three times.

Isa’s work has garnered widespread recognition in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna and adjoining states. He has also built a strong following by intervening in public grievances, injustices and human rights abuses.

Many Nigerians regard the Brekete Family show as a voice for the common man, providing a platform for the underprivileged to seek redress on issues that could take them years to address elsewhere.

However, despite his benevolence, Isa is often accused of arrogance, which he occasionally acknowledges.

The ICIR reported that Akpabio, on Thursday, February 20, barred Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Senate from participating in plenary over her seat that was changed without her consent.

The tension began during plenary when Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat was relocated upon resumption of the session, leading to heated arguments between her and the Senate leadership.

Akpabio said the changes were necessary to adjust for shifts caused by some opposition members moving to the majority wing of the Senate chamber.

Refusing to back down, Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), raised her voice in protest, directly confronting the Senate President.

Consequently, Akpabio ordered the sergeant-at-arms to walk her out, but after the intervention from fellow lawmakers, calm was restored.

Reacting to Akpabio’s action, a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said Akpabio hated opposition and would never survive his action if he had displayed such a character in the South African Parliament.

The incident was not the first time that Akpabio would clash with Akpti-Uduaghan. During plenary In July 2024, Akpoti-Uduaghan commented on a motion without Akpabio’s consent.

In his attempt to correct her, he said the Senate was not a nightclub where anybody could talk anyhow.

Akpabio bowed to pressure as he apologised to Akpoti-Uduaghan two days later for comparing her conduct in the Senate to that of a nightclub.

The ICIR reported that the Senate President’s comment caused social media outrage as women groups criticised him for the action and described his attitudes towards female senators as not only insulting but a denigration of the female gender and an attempt to stifle female voices.