33.2 C
Abuja

Senate passes long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Senate President Ahmed Lawan, a member of the APC. APC senators rejected electronic transmission of election results

Related

1min read

THE Senate, on Tuesday, passed the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

The upper chamber resumed plenary on Tuesday after a three-week recess and passed the bill after it had, earlier on October 12, acceded to the will of Nigerians and gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the sole power to determine the mode of transmission of results.

Under the new amendment of Clause 52 (2) of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the Senate resolved that “voting at an election and transmission of results under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission, which may include electronic voting.”

The Senate previously set up a committee to harmonise the differences with the House Of Representatives, which had earlier passed the bill.

The Electoral Act Amendment Bill has generated a lot of controversy as the National Assembly previously gave part of the powers to determine electoral transmission of votes to the National Communications Commission (NCC).

The INEC is using the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to capture voters and transmit result via electronic means in the ongoing Anambra State gubernatorial election.

However, it has not been hitch-free, though some success has been recorded. Analysts say the INEC should simply work more on its technology and unveil a better version during the 2023 general elections.

- Advertisement -

 

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Elections

Senate passes long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law

THE Senate, on Tuesday, passed the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law. The upper...
National News

Find missing Vanguard journalist, Reps tells security agencies

THE House of Representatives has told security agencies to find Tordue Salem, a reporter...
Health and Environment

Nigeria’s medicine vendors provide more family planning services than hospitals -Research

A new survey has shown that pharmacies and proprietary patent medicine vendors make family...
Elections

Anambra election: INEC didn’t prepare for new technology – Clement Nwankwo

FORMER Convener of Civil Society Situation Room and Executive Director of Policy and Legal...
News

Army stop Victor Umeh, APGA state agent, from entering Ihiala LGA as Anambra election continues

THE Nigerian Army have prevented a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFind missing Vanguard journalist, Reps tells security agencies

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.