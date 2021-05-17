Senate President, Lawan, may be impeached soon -Lawmaker

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A member of the House of Representatives Sergius Ogun said the impeachment of Senate President Ahmad Lawan might be imminent, owing to his comments on the issue of restructuring in Nigeria.

Speaking in an Arise TV interview on Monday morning, Ogun decried the chastisement of 17 southern governors by the Senate President, describing it as disgraceful.

He stated that the National Assembly was in the process of a constitutional review and that the remarks by the Senate President exposed an underlying opposition towards the proposed review, rendering the entire process dead on arrival.

“For him to be talking to governors representing a section of the country like that, he’s not fit to be the Senate president, and I strongly believe that the senators from the south will do something about it this week. I think he should go, and I think the process has started,” he said.

Lawan had condemned the call by the southern governors for a restructuring of the nation, suggesting that it was wrong for elected leaders to champion such movement.

He said this last week at an interview with State House correspondents after the Eid-Mubarak prayers held at the Presidential Villa.

“I believe that as leaders, especially those of us who are elected into office should not be at the forefront of calling for this kind of thing. Because even if you are a governor, you are supposed to be working hard in your state to ensure that this restructuring you are calling for at federal level, you have done it in your state as well,” he said.