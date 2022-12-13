31.1 C
Abuja
31.1 C
Abuja

Senate summons NIRSAL over federal character neglect in intervention funds disbursement

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Harrison Edeh
National Assembly Complex
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Senate ad-hoc committtee investigating uneven disbursement of loans, grants, and interventions across the five geo-political regions has summoned the management of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) to appear before it on Thursday, December 15 over allegations of questionable practices in disbursements.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East, APC), issued the summon on Monday,  December 12, 2022 when the minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, appeared before the committtee.

Musa said, “I think the committee is well guided on the reason why NIRSAL management must appear. We should write to NIRSAL to appear on Thursday. Failure to do so we shall not hesitate to invoke the constitution. We have heard what is going on in NIRSAL; the Managing Director has been suspended.”

NIRSAL Plc. is a $500 million non-bank financial institution wholly-owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and created to redefine, measure, re-price and share agribusiness-related credit risks in Nigeria.

NIRSAL has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons. Its managing director and chief executive officer officer, Aliyu Abbati Abdulhameed, has been suspended since December 2 for corruption allegations, including a N5.6 billion wheat fraud accusation, and following an advisory by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Against this backdrop, the Human
Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURWA), has called for Abdulhameed’s arrest.

HURWA’s national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, condemned, in a statement, the secret sacking of Abdulhameed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, after the alleged heist was uncovered.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central, PDP) has tasked Katagum on the manner of disbursement of survival funds, saying applicants from Ondo and Oyo states who applied for a grant of N3.2 million for small-scale enterprises got only N300,000 and N250,000 respectively.

“We were told at the point of disbursement that the state governments changed the name of the programme from NCares to OndoCares and OyoCares.

“We were told the state governments hijacked and reduced the amounts to N300,000 and N250,000 for Ondo and Oyo states respectively, and reduced the number of beneficiaries,” Akinyelure said.

Responding, the executive director of the Bank of Industry, Shekarau Omar, argued that the NCares was a World Bank intervention grant, saying, “We will get the details and come back. It is better for me to go back and get the details and come back within the week.”

Katagum also submitted that she wrote, at the inception of the disbursement, to state governments to appoint focal persons.

She added, “From my records, we did carry the Senate along. The leadership of the National Assembly at one point commended us over the survival fund.”

Senator Musa explained that what the committee was making efforts to do was like a fact-finding, so that they, the legislators, would be able to tell Nigerians how intervention funds were disbursed.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org
- Advertisement -

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

WHO urges countries to tax sugar-sweetened beverages to save lives

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has called on nations to tax sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs)...
Mining and Solid Minerals

Adeleke vows to clampdown on illegal mining in Osun

OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke has decried the adverse effects of illegal mining on...
National News

Senate postpones debate on CBN cash withdrawal limit

THE Senate has postponed the debate on the cash withdrawal policy introduced by the...
Featured News

Nigeria, India agree to share intelligence on drug trafficking syndicates

NIGERIA and India have agreed to exchange vital intelligence on the activities of drug...
Media Opportunities

Logan Science offers journalism program

THE Logan Science Journalism Program at the University of Chicago's Marine Biological Laboratory is...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
WHO urges countries to tax sugar-sweetened beverages to save lives

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.