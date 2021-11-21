Senator Gbenga Aluko passes on in Abuja

— 1 min read

A SENATOR in the Fourth Republic and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Gbenga Aluko is dead.

Senator Gbenga Aluko was born on July 20, 1963.

He represented the Ekiti South Senatorial District of Ekiti State in the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aluko reportedly collapsed in his office in Abuja and was rushed to a hospital, where he eventually died.

An aide to the late lawmaker said Aluko did not show any sign of sickness before his death.

He was the son of the late economist Professor Sam Aluko.

The late politician was one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC in Ekiti State in 2018.