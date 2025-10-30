Senator Natasha moves to reopen Ochanya Ogbanje’s case, calls for petition

THE Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, is set to reopen the case of late Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, who died in 2018 after allegedly enduring years of sexual abuse by her uncle and cousin.

Akpoti-Uduaghan disclosed this in a social media post on Thursday, October 30, urging the family of the late 13-year-old Ochanya to submit a petition to her office.

“Seven years ago, the heart-wrenching story of little Ochanya devastated me. I thought the perpetrators were in jail. Alas, they were discharged and acquitted,” she wrote.

The senator noted that she stood for the protection of children and justice for Ochanya, joining the voices of Nigerians who have condemned the handling of her case.

“The family of late Ochanya Ogbanje should write a petition to me: Senator Natasha Akpoti -Uduaghan, Room 2:05 Senate Wing, National Assembly Complex , Abuja,” the senator urged.

Last week, Ochanya’s case resurfaced across social media platforms, with many Nigerians urging the government to ensure she gets justice.

The ICIR reported that In October 2018, Ochanya died after suffering years of sexual abuse while living with the Ochiga-Ogbuja’s family to get a better education in Ugbokolo, Benue State.

Andrew Ochiga-Ogbuja and his son, Victor Ochiga-Ogbuja, both maternal relations of the deceased, were accused of serially raping her.

Ochanya spent four months in diapers’ before several tests revealed that she was sexually violated through her vagina and anus. Doctors later diagnosed Ochanya with Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and she was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi for two months before she died on October 17, 2018.

Although Ochanya’s death sparked national outrage, the pursuit of justice moved at a slow pace.

Ochiga-Ogbuja, a lecturer at the state polytechnic was arrested and remanded in custody while his son, Victor was at large..

Her case was filed before a High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, making it to compete with a backlog of civil, criminal, land disputes, infrequent hearings, and repeated adjournments.

Nearly four years later, on April 28, 2022, a High Court in the state acquitted Ochiga-Ogbuja, ruling that the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proof while his wife, Felicia Ochiga-Ogbuja in a separate Federal High Court was convicted of negligence and received a five-month prison sentence without the option of a fine.

When Ochiga-Ogbuja and his wife were arraigned in October 2019, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) presented medical reports, video testimony from the victim, and eight witnesses, including police, medical experts, and family members.

However, two conflicting autopsies clouded the narrative, one local autopsy attributed Ochanya’s death to natural causes, while another in Lagos State suggested sexual violence.

The court found a gap in the lack of provision of a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) evidence or other forensic linkage to Ogbuja, leading to his acquittal.

The ICIR reported that experts have insisted that the creation of special courts to handle sexual related offences will complement the fight against sexual abuse.

These sexual offences courts will have trained and experienced prosecutors to interact with survivors, provide support and ensure timely prosecution of the cases.