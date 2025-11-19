Senator Okey Ezea, representing Enugu North, is dead

THE Senate on Wednesday, November 19, mourned the passing of a colleague Okey Ezea, a senator who represented Enugu North under the Labour Party.

Ezea died at the age of 62.

Ezea served as the first time Labour Party senator from Enugu State in the current National Assembly, with his death making him the second senator from the South-East to pass away abroad in two years, following Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra State, who died in London in July 2024.

Confirming his death, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC–Abia North), in a condolence message, described Ezea as a devoted Catholic whose faith shaped his work and character.

“His death is a painful blow that has left me personally devastated. Senator Ezea was more than a fellow legislator; he was a friend with whom I shared a close and sincere bond. Our friendship was built on mutual respect, brotherhood, and genuine affection.

“Our relationship extended far beyond the chambers of the Senate. With shared Catholic faith, we often celebrated Mass in the same Catholic chapel, lifting our voices to God in fellowship and reflection,” he wrote.

Kalu extended condolences to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and the deceased’s constituents in Enugu North.

Also, the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a Facebook post, paid tribute, calling Ezea “gentle, wise and quietly supportive.”

She recalled his prayers and encouragement during her difficult moments in the Senate.

Background on the late lawmaker’s life

Read Also:

Born on 11 August 1963 in Enugu, the late senator built a long career in public service, rising from grassroots politics to becoming one of the influential voices in his state and at the national level.

According to public records, Ezea completed his primary education at Community Primary School, Umachi in Enugu-Ezike, and later attended Nsukka High School for his secondary education.

He went on to study Political Science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he obtained a BSc in 1986. Ezea later earned both his LL.B and LL.M degrees in Law from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

Ezea emerged as a key political figure in Enugu with the co-founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in 2013, later becoming the party’s governorship candidate in 2015.

In 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Taraba State, a role he held until 2022, when he resigned to join the Labour Party.

Outside politics, he was a lawyer, and businessman.