SERAP sues INEC over alleged missing N55.9bn election funds

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its alleged failure to account for N55.9 billion earmarked for the procurement of election materials for the 2019 general elections.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/38/2026, was filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, following allegations contained in the Auditor-General of the Federation’s annual report published on September 9, 2025.

A statement by the civic group on Sunday, January 11, noted that it is asking the court to compel INEC to explain how the funds were spent.

The organisation is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to account for the missing or diverted ₦55.9 billion meant to buy smart card readers, ballot papers, and other election materials for the 2019 general elections.”

The civil society organisation argued that the allegations raised by the Auditor-General point to deep-rooted transparency and accountability failures within the electoral body.

According to SERAP, for the commission to ensure free and fair elections in the country and uphold Nigerians’ right to participation, it must operate without corruption.

It further maintained that unresolved allegations of corruption could undermine future elections, stating that “INEC cannot ensure impartial administration of future elections if these allegations are not satisfactorily addressed, perpetrators including the contractors involved are not prosecuted and the proceeds of corruption are not fully recovered.”

SERAP said the alleged irregularities violate constitutional and statutory obligations placed on INEC.

The group also argued that the allegations amount to abuse of public office and directly threaten electoral credibility.

The report alleged that INEC irregularly paid over ₦5.3 billion to a contractor for the supply of smart card readers for the 2019 elections without approvals from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Federal Executive Council, and without evidence that the items were supplied.

It noted that the Auditor-General also raised concerns over payments of more than N4.5 billion to contractors for ballot papers and result sheets without documentation, as well as additional payments made under questionable circumstances, including advance payments before contracts were awarded.

Other allegations include INEC’s failure to deduct and remit over N2.1 billion in stamp duties, failure to retire more than N630 million in cash advances granted to staff, and the award of contracts exceeding N41 billion for printing election materials without due process.

The report further questioned the procurement of vehicles worth over N297 million, noting that prices paid by INEC were significantly higher than prevailing market rates at the time.

“The contracts ‘were also awarded without the Federal Executive Council’s approval, and ‘No Objection’ approval from the BPP.’ The Auditor-General is concerned that the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“INEC also ‘irregularly awarded a contract for the supply of 4 Toyota Land Cruisers to the Commission for over N297 million [N297,777,776.00].’ The ‘contract was awarded without the approval by the Federal Executive Council,’” the statement added.