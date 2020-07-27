Seven days after threat, Akpabio names Peter Nwabaoshi, Matthew Urhoghide, Nicholas Mutu, others as lawmakers who got NDDC project

GODSWILL Akpabio, the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has named federal lawmakers who were awarded contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This is coming seven days after Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representative gave Akpabio 48 hours to list the names of lawmakers who got 60 per cent contracts from NDDC as he claimed.

According to a report by Premium Times, the named lawmakers includes Peter Nwabaoshi (the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District and chairman senate committee on Niger Delta) who was listed to have been awarded 53 projects which included emergency repairs of Asue Street, Owa Phase 2; ldumuogbe Road via Ojemaye; Otolokpo College Road, Otolokpo; and the Police lshu Ani Ukwu Road, Issele Uku

Akpabio also named Matthew Urhoghide, senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate got six projects while the former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC, Nicholas Mutu, who represents Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency was also named by the minister as receiving 74 contracts including emergency road projects in Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

Nicholas Mutu was the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC in the 8th assembly and currently the chairman of the House Committee on Gas Resources.

James Manager, the senator representing Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State in the red chamber and a former senator, Samuel Anyanwu, who represented Imo East constituency in the 8th Senate got 6 and 19 contracts respectively.

However, Akpabio did not mention if the lawmakers were directly awarded the contracts or they nominated the projects under their Zonal Intervention Projects but were awarded in 2018.

According to Punch, the minister did not provide the cost of the projects listed against the lawmakers’ names, while the cost of contracts given to non-lawmakers had costs of various projects attached to them