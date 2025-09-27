back to top

Several miners trapped as pits collapse in Zamfara

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
SEVERAL artisanal miners have been trapped following the collapse of mining pits in Kadauri community, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (ZEMA), Bala Ahmad, confirmed the incident on Friday, noting that it occurred on the night of Thursday, September 25.


     

     

    According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the disaster followed hours of heavy rainfall, which caused the pits to cave in while miners were still inside.

    Residents said that the number of casualties remains uncertain, but some of the injured are currently receiving treatment at Maru General Hospital.

    Community members said they were working with emergency officials to rescue survivors who remain trapped.

    The incident comes just days after a similar tragedy in the Dura community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, where four miners were killed after a pit collapsed on Thursday night.

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

