Sharon Begley Science Reporting Award seeks entries

Abdullahi Muritala
The Council for the Advancement of Science Writing (CASW) has announced the opening of applications for the 2025 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Award.


     

     

    The award honours mid-career science journalists and celebrates the legacy of Sharon Begley, a pioneering science writer known for her insightful and rigorous reporting. It includes a grant of at least $20,000 to support an in-depth reporting project. 

    Journalists with eight to ten years of experience in science reporting are eligible to apply.

    To apply for the 2025 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Award, visit the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing’s (CASW) application portal here

    Applications are open until April 30, 2025. 

