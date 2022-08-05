22.1 C
Abuja

Shehu Sani opens up on 2023, worsening insecurity in the North

Politics and GovernanceHuman Rights
Editorial
Advertisement

Related

Ogorchukwu: Italians have attacked four Nigerians in Marche region in six years

Escaping bandits to biting hunger: The life of IDPs in Kebbi camps

NLC protest: Buhari faces first confrontation with workers as military, civilian leader

Delta tops list of states with highest SGBV, gender rights abuses complaint

Christians are not persecuted in Nigeria, FG replies US senators

Advertisement
Advertisement

Senator Shehu Sani spoke exclusively to The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) on President Buhari’s administration and the recent spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

Watch below:

Author profile
Editorial
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: The problem Buhari has is that he doesn’t listen – Gumi

By Oluwatobi Enitan, Fatunbi Olayinka and Nurudeen Akewushola The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The...
Crime

ICPC not under obligation to disclose details of investigations – Chairman

CHAIRMAN of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Bolaji Owasanoye...
Featured News

Kwara govt fails to deliver N138m project after paying contractor – ENETSUD

FINDINGS by Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENETSUD), a civil society organisation, has shown...
Breaking News

Ex-police boss Balogun dies at 75

A FORMER Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun, is dead. According to family sources, he...
Factcheck

How accurate is Atiku’s claim on population of social media users in Northern Nigeria?

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has claimed that...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEXCLUSIVE: The problem Buhari has is that he doesn’t listen – Gumi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.