Shehu Sani says N21bn presidential clinic won’t stop Buhari’s foreign medical trips 

— 1 min read

FORMER Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly, has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for constructing the presidential wing of the State House Clinic.

Sani said on his Twitter handle on Monday that no amount of money budgeted for the clinic in 2022 would stop the president and his family from running abroad when they required any medical attention.

“No matter how much is spent to upgrade and equip the Presidential Clinic, it will never change their obsession with foreign doctors and foreign clinics.”

President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have been visiting foreign countries, especially Dubai and the United Kingdom, for medical trips since assuming office on May 29, 2015.

The Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari, earlier on Monday, November 1, had inaugurated the construction of the State Clinic and said the facility would provide the needed medical care for the president, the vice president and other officials of government.

At the inaugration , Gambari said “It is a humble beginning but what we are doing today will outlive the current administration and would serve many generations yet unborn.”

The Permanent Secretary of State House Umar Tijjani had disclosed that the structure and equipping of the 14-bed space presidential clinic would cost N21 billion.