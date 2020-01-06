Shiites protest in Abuja over Iranian Soleimani death, burn US flag

Advertisement

MEMBERS of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as, Shi’ites have carried our a protest in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital following the United States airstrike against the Islamic Republic of Iran that led to the death of a top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The Shiites were reported to burn the US flag around Bannex, Wuse 2, Abuja while chanting the phrase “Death to America”.

The placards that were held condemned the killing of the top Iranian general.

The US has described its action as self-defense and Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, said the killing of Soleimani was based on intelligence about an “imminent attack” he was plotting.

Meanwhile, many countries’ leaders have condemned the action, as well as international organisations like the United Nations urging for peace between Iran and the US.

But the religious sect in Nigeria marched across some streets in the nation’s capital and burn off the US flag.

The Shiite held the Monday protest despite that the federal government banned any form of processions of the group describing their activities as a threat to Nigeria’s security.

Along with the condemnation of the killing of the Iranian official, the religious sect also called for the release of its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky who has been in the detention of the Department of State Security (DSS) since 2015.

Many of the Shiites protests held in 2018 in Abuja turned deadly with clashes with the security forces.