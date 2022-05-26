Shuaib Yaman emerges PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kwara state 

— 1 min read

By Dare Akogun

SHUAIB Abdullahi Yaman has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Kwara state for the 2023 general elections.

Announcing the winner of the primary election, held at the Arca Santa arena in Ilorin, the returning officer for the Kwara state PDP gubernatorial election Niyi Owolabi, said Yaman polled 518 votes to defeat a two-term house of representatives member Aliyu Bahago Ahman-Patigi who polled 31 votes, while a professor, Gana Yisa who is also a former ambassador of Nigeria to Japan polled 14 votes.

According to Owolabi, “By the powers conferred on me by the constitution of the PDP, I hereby declare Shauib Abdullahi Yaman as the winner of the PDP gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 general elections in Kwara state,” he said.

Yaman, who was an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in 2019, and

until recently a commissioner on the board of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), defected to the opposition party, PDP last year.

Accepting the mandate after his declaration, Yaman, who is until recently, said the race for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state had just begun, declaring that PDP was already poised to win the next general election in the state.

” I am appealing to all of you to rally round and give the maximum support needed to win the general elections come 2023,” Yaman said.

The state PDP Chairman and former speaker of the Kwara state house of Assembly, Babatunde Mohammed earlier before the commencement of the primaries said the party would strive hard to present a credible candidate for the governorship seat in the state, who would help to restore the lost glory of the state.