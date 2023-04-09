31.1 C
Abuja

Shun ethnic, religious rivalry, Tinubu urges Nigerians

Elections
Beloved John
Beloved John
Bola Ahmed Tinubu. File Copy

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked Nigerians to avoid ethnic and religious conflicts.

He said the country would progress faster if the citizens could shun the ethnic and religious strife that has fuelled distrust and division.

Tinubu said this in his Easter message to Nigerian Christians, released on Saturday, April 8.

In the wake of the February 25 presidential election, divisive debates influenced by religious and ethnic differences have dominated Nigeria’s social media space.

Addressing the situation, Tinubu urged Nigerians to love one another regardless of tongue, faith and tribe.

He urged Nigerians to commit to patriotic pursuits in the country’s interest.

“I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday. As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind,” the President-elect said.

“As we celebrate, let us also remember our obligation, as God’s children, to love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe.

“For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

“And as we observe Easter this year, let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves.”

The President-elect further noted that Nigeria will achieve progress and prosperity faster if Nigerians can “eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and live more harmoniously with our compatriots”.

“Easter is about Renewed Hope and Redemption. It symbolizes the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism. Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation,” he added.

Author profile
Beloved John

Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Man arrested at PH airport with 9.9kg cocaine concealed in condoms

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 34-year-old South...
News

Atiku to Nigerians: Don’t allow promoters of religious, tribal divisions succeed

FORMER Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar...
News

Senate health committee chair opposes doctors anti-migration bill

THE Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has said the denial of...
News

Datti will debate with your preferred candidates not you, LP tells Soyinka

THE Labour Party (LP) has said it's vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed will...
Judiciary

Jigawa govt sacks Shari’ah court judge over N50,000 bribe

THE Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission has fired an Upper Shari’ah Court judge for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Man arrested at PH airport with 9.9kg cocaine concealed in condoms

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.