Shun ethnic, religious rivalry, Tinubu urges Nigerians

THE President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked Nigerians to avoid ethnic and religious conflicts.

He said the country would progress faster if the citizens could shun the ethnic and religious strife that has fuelled distrust and division.

Tinubu said this in his Easter message to Nigerian Christians, released on Saturday, April 8.

In the wake of the February 25 presidential election, divisive debates influenced by religious and ethnic differences have dominated Nigeria’s social media space.

Addressing the situation, Tinubu urged Nigerians to love one another regardless of tongue, faith and tribe.

He urged Nigerians to commit to patriotic pursuits in the country’s interest.

“I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday. As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind,” the President-elect said.

“As we celebrate, let us also remember our obligation, as God’s children, to love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe.

“For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

“And as we observe Easter this year, let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves.”

The President-elect further noted that Nigeria will achieve progress and prosperity faster if Nigerians can “eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and live more harmoniously with our compatriots”.

“Easter is about Renewed Hope and Redemption. It symbolizes the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism. Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation,” he added.