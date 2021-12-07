33.1 C
Sidney Hillman Foundation seeks entries for 2022 Hillman Prize

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Sidney Hillman Foundation seeks entries for its 2022 Hillman Prizes for Journalism.

The prize aims at honoring excellence in investigative journalism and commentary that serves the common good.

The contest is open to journalists and subjects globally, although work must have been intended for and be widely accessible to a U.S. audience. You may nominate your own work or someone else’s. You may apply on your own, or be entered by your organisation.

The foundation says this year’s categories include book, print or online newspaper story or series, print or an online magazine story or series, broadcast story or series (at least 20 minutes in total package length), web publication/story or series/multimedia, and opinion and analysis.

The winners will be awarded a $5,000 honorarium and a certificate at an event to be held in person, in New York City, on May 3, 2022.

The organisers say “Since 1950, the Sidney Hillman Foundation has honored journalists, writers, and public figures that pursue investigative journalism and public policy in service of the common good.”

The deadline to apply for this contest is January 30, 2022. Interested applicants can submit entry here.

