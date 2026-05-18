Sir Harry Evans Global Fellowship 2027 seeks entries

THE Sir Harry Evans Global Fellowship is seeking applications for its programme which provides opportunity for exceptional early-career journalists.

Selected fellows will undertake a nine-month investigative project with Durham University and Reuters and will be mentored by top Reuters editors while having access to Durham’s academics and research resources. Fellows will be given the opportunity to develop rigorous, fact-based research and reporting skills.

Besides, the fellows will pursue the project from inside a Reuters newsroom in London, New York, Sydney or Toronto with the additional support of colleagues in Durham’s Institute of Advanced Studies. They will deliver a public seminar at the IAS, sharing their learnings from the fellowship and supporting the understanding of journalism at the University. The inaugural Sir Harry Evans Fellow, Waylon Cunningham, was part of a Reuters investigative team which won a 2024 Pulitzer Prize in national reporting.

The fellowship has a monthly salary of c.£4,444 per month (equivalent to a pro-rata salary of c.£53,333 per year). In addition, there is a £1,250 per month living stipend and a one-off payment of £1,800 for travel and related expenses.

Qualified applicants should have between two-and five-years’ professional journalism experience. Where a prospective applicant is not currently a journalist but has worked in an investigative reporting capacity in a related professional field (for example, working as an author or researcher on authoritative investigative work, or developing in-field photo or video research projects, documentaries, or exhibitions), applications may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Applications close on 10 July 2026 at 12 noon BST. Applications received after the closing date will not be accepted. Interested applicants can apply here.