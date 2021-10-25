32.2 C
Abuja

SIT-AT-HOME: Students now go to school on Saturdays in Anambra

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano

Related

1min read

 

TO counter the sit-at-home order imposed on the state every Monday by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and reduce the academic loss suffered by the students, the Anambra State government has asked students to attend school on Saturdays.

The statement was confirmed by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Don Adinuba.

He said this in a statement released on Sunday, noting that all school heads had been asked to inform teachers and pupils about the new development.

Adinuba said the state government approved Saturday classes because it wanted the children to learn well and make up for the lost time.

“Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision, henceforth, will hold on Saturdays.

“Every permission for absence from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the executive chairman, ASUBEB through the E S following due process.

- Advertisement -

“Saturday classes will commence on October 30.”

The IPOB had ordered a compulsory sit-at-home order in all the South-East states on Mondays, which has greatly affected school attendance in that region.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

SIT-AT-HOME: Students now go to school on Saturdays in Anambra

  TO counter the sit-at-home order imposed on the state every Monday by the Indigenous...
News

G20 summit to address vaccine discrimination against Africa

...Africa represents only 3% of over 5.7 billion administered doses THE upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit,...
National News

Don’t make covid-19 vaccination compulsory for workers, NLC tells FG

Bankole Abe THE Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the government against making the Covid-19...
Business and Economy

Buhari jets out to Saudi with Sylva, Pantami, Dangote, others for summit

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday with leading Nigerian business...
Conflict and Security

Oyo jailbreak: Over 300 still missing, says Makinde

OVER 300 inmates who escaped from Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo State Friday night...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleG20 summit to address vaccine discrimination against Africa

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.