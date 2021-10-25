SIT-AT-HOME: Students now go to school on Saturdays in Anambra

— 1 min read

TO counter the sit-at-home order imposed on the state every Monday by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and reduce the academic loss suffered by the students, the Anambra State government has asked students to attend school on Saturdays.

The statement was confirmed by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Don Adinuba.

He said this in a statement released on Sunday, noting that all school heads had been asked to inform teachers and pupils about the new development.

Adinuba said the state government approved Saturday classes because it wanted the children to learn well and make up for the lost time.

“Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision, henceforth, will hold on Saturdays.

“Every permission for absence from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the executive chairman, ASUBEB through the E S following due process.

“Saturday classes will commence on October 30.”

The IPOB had ordered a compulsory sit-at-home order in all the South-East states on Mondays, which has greatly affected school attendance in that region.