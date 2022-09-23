22.1 C
Abuja

Six dead, eight missing in Benue boat mishap

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Passengers boat mishap
Image illustrating boat mishap
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SIX people have died following a boat mishap in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

Forty travellers were aboard the boat during the incident, and 26 have been rescued with eight other passengers still missing.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Benue State Police Command Catherine Anene disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

“On 20/9/2022 at 1300hrs a boat conveying forty person’s from Guma LGA to Buruku LGA for business capsised in the river around Fada village, Guma LGA.

“Combined efforts of the police and fishermen in the area led to the rescue of twenty-six(26) persons who were taken to hospital for treatment, six (6) corpses have been recovered while a search for the remaining eight (8) persons is on going,” she noted.

While commiserating with families of the deceased, Benue State Commissioner of Police Wale Abass advised residents to exercise maximum safety measures during boat travels, considering the recent rise in water level.

This mishap comes less than a week after warnings over the rise in major rivers and water sources across various parts of Nigeria by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

- Advertisement -

The Agency had called on authorities and residents in several states, including Benue to be conscious of flood and other disasters which could result from the rise in the level of various water bodies in the country.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

NCC advises users on Zoom’s data breach

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised zoom users to update the application directly...
Conflict and Security

Troops kill 36 terrorists, arrest two in Borno

THE Nigerian Military says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed about 36 Boko...
Tax and Taxation

FIRS warns government agencies over contracting collection of taxes to consultants

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government...
Political Parties

Obi restrained me from publishing his degree certificate – Aide

VALENTINE Obienyem, the Media Aide of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has...
Police

Police arrest Nigerian professor for assaulting orderly in Abuja

ZAINAB Duke Abiola, a Nigerian professor and a human rights activist has been arrested...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTambuwal emerges as Nigeria Governors Forum chairman, replaces Fayemi
Next articleAkeredolu flays FG’s arms approval for Katsina security outfit while denying Amotekun same

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.