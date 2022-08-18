Six problems CBN plans to solve with eNaira Hackathon

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, while speaking at the Abuja event, said the Hackathon’s goal is to make the eNaira the African Gateway to Digital Economy.

Already 20 participants have reached the final stage, out of which ten winners will emerge.

“The top 10 teams will be rewarded with a cash prize in eNaira and enjoy other benefits/services provided by partners/services,” CBN said.