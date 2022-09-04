Six trapped in Lekki building collapse

SIX people have been trapped in a seven-storey building that collapsed in Lagos.

The building is located at Sandfield bus stop in the Lekki area of the state.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident day.

He said, “A seven-storey building collapsed at Sandfield bus stop, Lekki. Six people are said to be trapped and responders are on ground.”

Emergency responders have been deployed to the scene.