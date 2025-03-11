Sokoto, Kebbi, confirm multiple cases of meningitis, warn residents

THE governments of Sokoto and Kebbi states have confirmed multiple cases of meningitis and urged residents to take preventive measures as the disease spreads in some local government areas.

In Sokoto, Commissioner for Health, Faruk Wurno, confirmed the outbreak in a statement on Tuesday, March 11, through the ministry’s Information/Public Relations Officer, Nura Maikwanci.

He said laboratory tests identified several cases in the state.

Residents were further advised to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they experienced symptoms such as fever, severe headache, or neck stiffness.

“To curb its spread, the ministry has intensified surveillance, case management, and public health interventions.

“We call on residents to take preventive measures, including seeking immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, severe headache, or neck stiffness,” the statement added.

Wurno urged the public to report suspected cases to the nearest health facility, assuring that the state Governor Ahmed Aliyu had provided essential medications to health centres across the state.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State government has reportedly confirmed that 26 people died from a suspected outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in Aliero, Gwandu, and Jega local government areas.

These deaths were confirmed by the state government on Tuesday, March 11, according to a report by Punch.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines meningitis as the inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Meningitis can be caused by several species of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, with most infections being transmitted from person to person.

The global health body noted that injuries, cancers and drugs cause a small number of cases.

Meningitis occurrence is influenced by multiple factors, with climatic variability and seasonal changes playing a significant role in its distribution.

Studies have shown that climate change may be driving an increase in meningitis cases, as higher temperatures can boost the bacteria’s ability to withstand the human immune response.

The WHO describes meningitis as a devastating disease with a high case fatality rate, which could lead to serious long-term complications (sequelae).

The risk increases when individuals live in close proximity, such as in overcrowded households, refugee camps, mass gatherings, or communal settings like student dormitories and military barracks.

According to the WHO, the common symptoms of meningitis are neck stiffness, fever, confusion or altered mental status, headaches, nausea and vomiting.

Less frequent symptoms include seizures, coma and neurological deficits (for example hearing or vision loss, cognitive impairment, or weakness of the limbs).

The disease can affect people of all ages.