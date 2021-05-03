Soldiers deflect Boko Haram attacks in Borno

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian Army said attempts by members of Boko Haram terrorist group to infiltrate some villages in Borno State were repelled by troops of the Operation Hadin Kai.

The Army said this in a press statement released on Monday by Director of Public Relations Mohammed Yerima.

“Nigerian Army Troops of the newly reinvigorated Operation Hadin Kai, successfully thwarted Boko Haram Terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate into Rann Town, the capital of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State on 1 May 2021,” the statement read.

The terrorists also invaded Ajiri town of Konduga Local Government Area of the state on May 2, after initially burning down nine houses and killing villagers before being resisted by troops deployed to the area.

In both incidents, the Nigerian Army reported that the terrorists sustained fatal injuries and left behind several weapons and ammunition, including anti-air craft gun barrel, AK 47 rifle, among others.

The Army, however, said that two soldiers lost their lives in the process, while the rest of the troops remained in pursuit of the terrorists.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the troops for their resilience and determination to keep their areas free of terrorist activities. He further charged them to sustain the renewed vigour in discharging their duties,” the statement further read.

The Boko Haram terrorist group was first established in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno in 2009, and gained widespread exposure in July of the same year when they launched attacks on Police posts and other government facilities, killing scores of policemen in the process.

Their leader Mohammed Yusuf was killed by the military after which the group became inactive.

The group was revived the following year, however, under the leadership of Abubakar Shekau and has carried out countless assassinations, attacks and bombings across Northern Nigeria till date.