Soldiers overthrow military government in Burkina Faso

SOLDIERS in Burkina Faso have overthrown the military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, and suspended the constitution and transitional charter following a coup on Friday.

In in a statement he read on the national television yesterday, army captain Ibrahim Traore noted that some soldiers, who assisted Damiba in the coup which brought him into power in January, had decided that he could no longer keep the country safe.

“Faced with the deteriorating situation, we tried several times to get Damiba to refocus the transition on the security question,” the statement read.

The new military government announced that the borders had been closed and it had imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am.

Before the announcement, heavy gunfire had been heard near the military camp and residential areas of the country’s capital, Ougadougou.

The national television station had also stopped broadcasting and was showing a blank screen saying, ‘no video signal’, sparking fears of an imminent coup among residents.

The Damiba-led government had taken over power in January after overthrowing the country’s president, Rich Kabore.

Damiba had promised to tackle security challenges facing the country upon assuming office, but political tension had continued to increase, along with activities of a militant group linked to Al-Queda.