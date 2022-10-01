22.1 C
Abuja

Soldiers overthrow military government in Burkina Faso

News
Ijeoma OPARA
In this file photo taken in January, Burkina Faso soldiers are seen deployed outside the national TV station in Ouagadougou [File: Olympia de Maismont/AFP]
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SOLDIERS in Burkina Faso have overthrown the military leader Paul-Henri Damiba, and suspended the constitution and transitional charter following a coup on Friday.

In in a statement he read on the national television yesterday, army captain Ibrahim Traore noted that some soldiers, who assisted Damiba in the coup which brought him into power in January, had decided that he could no longer keep the country safe.

“Faced with the deteriorating situation, we tried several times to get Damiba to refocus the transition on the security question,” the statement read.

The new military government announced that the borders had been closed and it had imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am.

Before the announcement, heavy gunfire had been heard near the military camp and residential areas of the country’s capital, Ougadougou.

The national television station had also stopped broadcasting and was showing a blank screen saying, ‘no video signal’, sparking fears of an imminent coup among residents.

The Damiba-led government had taken over power in January after overthrowing the country’s president, Rich Kabore.

- Advertisement -

Damiba had promised to tackle security challenges facing the country upon assuming office, but political tension had continued to increase, along with activities of a militant group linked to Al-Queda.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Here’s how BHCPF is changing the face of primary healthcare in Niger state

By Justina Asishana Lack of drugs, inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, as well...
News

NUJ bemoans deplorable condition of Akure-Ado Ekiti road

THE Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed concerns...
Politics and Governance

Lagos police warn against rally at Lekki Toll Gate

THE Lagos State Police Command has warned against any rally that any political party...
Health

‘Gutter water’, ‘monkey tail’ and smoked faeces: new dangers on Nigeria’s drug scene

By Emeka Dumbili, Nnamdi Azikiwe University New, unconventional drugs are becoming popular in Nigeria, designed...
World News

Putin signs agreement on Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions

RUSSIA'S President Vladimir Putin today presided over a signing ceremony to incorporate four occupied...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHere’s how BHCPF is changing the face of primary healthcare in Niger state

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.