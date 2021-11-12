Soludo receives Certificate of Return as Andy Uba rejects election result

— 1 min read

WINNER of the Anambra governorship election Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Friday received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The event took place in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Soludo won 19 out of the 21 local government areas in Anambra State in the election.

The ICIR reported that Soludo got 112,229 votes, defeating his closest rivals Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 53,807 votes, Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), 43,285 votes, and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), 21,261 votes.

Meanwhile APC candidate Andy Uba has rejected the result of the Anambra State governorship election.

A statement released in Abuja on Thursday by Uba’s spokesperson Jerry Ugokwe said the outcome of the election did not reflect the wishes of the people of Anambra State.

“Our popular candidate, Senator Andy Uba, is a victim of widespread electoral fraud and manipulation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in cohorts with the Willie Obiano regime and the security forces deployed to oversee the election.

“The election was characterised by widespread irregularities, intimidation and voter suppression to clear the path for the inglorious victory of APGA in the polls,” the statement said.