32.9 C
Abuja

Soludo receives Certificate of Return as Andy Uba rejects election result

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

WINNER of the Anambra governorship election Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Friday received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The event took place in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Soludo won 19 out of the 21 local government areas in Anambra State in the election.

The ICIR reported that Soludo got 112,229 votes, defeating his closest rivals Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 53,807 votes, Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), 43,285 votes, and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), 21,261 votes.

Meanwhile APC candidate Andy Uba has rejected the result of the Anambra State governorship election.

A statement released in Abuja on Thursday by Uba’s spokesperson Jerry Ugokwe said the outcome of the election did not reflect the wishes of the people of Anambra State.

“Our popular candidate, Senator Andy Uba, is a victim of widespread electoral fraud and manipulation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in cohorts with the Willie Obiano regime and the security forces deployed to oversee the election.

- Advertisement -

“The election was characterised by widespread irregularities, intimidation and voter suppression to clear the path for the inglorious victory of APGA in the polls,” the statement said.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

Soludo receives Certificate of Return as Andy Uba rejects election result

WINNER of the Anambra governorship election Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance...
National News

THISDAY disowns journalist arrested over invasion of Justice Odili’s home

STANLEY Nkwazema, one of the 14 suspects paraded by the police for the invasion...
Factcheck

Why Federal University Dutse SUG president has ‘security details’ in viral photos

PICTURES of some student union leaders of the Federal University Dutse (FUD) with 'security...
News

#MySarsStory: Brother Down

When Timbee Avuve went out for a casual night with friends three years ago,...
News

Rosa Luxemburg Foundation launches book on farmers-herders crisis

THE Rosa Luxemburg Foundation has launched a book that documents research reports on the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTHISDAY disowns journalist arrested over invasion of Justice Odili’s home

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.