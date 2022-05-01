Soludo’s appointee dies two weeks after govt job

— 1 min read

Joe Anatune, an appointee of the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has died barely two weeks after his appointment as the Managing Director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ASSAA).

Anatune died on Saturday, April 30, 2022 a few days after his 62nd birthday.

Soludo gave the deceased the appointment on April 19, 2022.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, noted that the governor was distraught over Anatune’s death.

The statement described the late ASSAA chief executive officer as “one of the foremost apostles of the Soludo project with an uncommon strength and courage to deliver on any given assignment.”

It stated further that his personal sacrifices during the governorship electioneering campaign were not only exceptional, but highly commendable.

“He spearheaded the Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF), and for two years, used the platform to engage professionals into mainstream politics,” the statement read in part.

According to Gov. Soludo, the government and the good people of Anambra State would sorely miss Anatune.

- Advertisement -

Soludo commiserated with the wife of the deceased, Mrs Ify Anatune, and children, the Anatune family and the Awa community, where the deceased hailed from, over the sudden loss of their illustrious son.